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Marcus Rashford News: Scores off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rashford scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 win over Espanyol.

Rashford was named among the substitutes after starting the previous two games as cover for Raphinha (hamstring). He missed an earlier chance after coming in but recovered to score late on. The goal was his second in three games, having had 11 shots across that period.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
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