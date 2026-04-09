Marcus Rashford News: Seven shots, no goal

Rashford generated seven shots (four on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid.

Rashford was all over the field, especially in the first half, creating numerous chances with his seven shots. However, with most being straight at the keeper or weaker shots on the ground, they were all to no avail, failing to score. He remains at five goals and three assists in 10 UCL appearances (five starts) this campaign.