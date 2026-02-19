Marcus Tavernier Injury: Back on grass Thursday
Tavernier (hamstring) was spotted back on grass Thursday, the club posted.
Tavernier is closing in on a return from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last four matches, and his recovery took a big step forward with a return on grass Thursday. Saturday's showdown against West Ham United could come a little too soon for the playmaker, but a comeback before the end of the month is firmly on the table, which would be a massive lift for the Cherries given he is a locked-in starter in the attack and their primary set-piece taker.
