Marcus Tavernier Injury: Late fitness call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Tavernier (hamstring) trained in full this week and is a late fitness call for Saturday's clash against West Ham United, coach Andoni Iraola said in the press conference, according to Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

Tavernier was back in full team training this week with the Cherries after shaking off the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the last four matches, and he'll be a late fitness call ahead of Saturday's showdown against West Ham United. His potential return would be huge for Bournemouth, as he's a locked-in starter in the front line when healthy and the club's primary set-piece specialist, giving the attack an immediate boost in quality and delivery.

Marcus Tavernier
AFC Bournemouth
