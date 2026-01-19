Tavernier scored one goal in Monday's draw against Brighton, his third goal contribution in the last three games across all competitions, but the attacking midfielder had to leave the pitch in the 71st minute after suffering a hamstring injury. Tavernier will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, but his situation must be closely monitored since he has already been dealing with similar types of injuries in the past. This setback is a massive blow for the Cherries since they have already lost Antoine Semenyo to a transfer and Justin Kluivert to a knee injury, leaving the attacking options increasingly thin if the club does not sign new players. Bournemouth will hope to see David Brooks return from his ankle issue to replace Tavernier in the frontline in the upcoming games.