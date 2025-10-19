Tavernier played a key role Saturday by providing the assist for Ryan Christie's 89th‑minute goal, linking up with a quality cross that boosted his attacking return potential. Other than that it was a disappointing showing for the attacking midfielder; he placed three inaccurate crosses, no shots on target and did not win any dribbles. He is a regular starter, and despite this being his first assist and only netting once so far this season, he's shown his shot‑creating and chance‑creation metrics climbing (he ranks in high percentiles for progressive passes and recoveries) which suggests his fantasy upside is improving.