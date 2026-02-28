Marcus Tavernier headshot

Marcus Tavernier News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Tavernier assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Tavernier made his first start since his return from injury, assisting in 81 minutes of play. He continues his consistency for the cherries, recording five goals with four assists in 24 appearances (21 starts), collecting 71 crosses and creating 29 chances created.

