Marcus Tavernier News: Available off bench Saturday

Tavernier (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham United.

Tavernier is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham United after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last four matches. The winger returned to full training this week and could be eased back into action. He remains a locked-in starter when fully fit and the team's primary set-piece taker, and he could come off the bench to provide a boost if needed.