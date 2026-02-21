Marcus Tavernier News: Available off bench Saturday
Tavernier (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham United.
Tavernier is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham United after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last four matches. The winger returned to full training this week and could be eased back into action. He remains a locked-in starter when fully fit and the team's primary set-piece taker, and he could come off the bench to provide a boost if needed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: January Transfer Window Impact16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for Gameweek 2516 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 25: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Gameweek 2422 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More