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Marcus Tavernier News: Creates four chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Tavernier generated four shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Burnley.

Tavernier led the Bournemouth attack Saturday with three accurate crosses and matched team-highs with four corners and four chances created in a 0-0 draw at Burnley. The attacking-midfielder also tracked back to contribute two tackles (two won) and two interceptions to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Across his last three appearances (three starts), Tavernier has created seven chances and supplied one assist.

Marcus Tavernier
AFC Bournemouth
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