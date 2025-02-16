Marcus Tavernier News: First goal since injury return

Tavernier scored one goal to go with one shot (on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Southampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Tavernier took to the pitch Saturday after 67 minutes for David Brooks. He found the back of the net with his only strike on target. The 25-year-old is being eased back into action since returning at the end of January from a six week hamstring injury absence. He will likely quickly retain a starting position and will hopefully resume the key playmaking form he displayed prior to being out. He has scored two and created five assists.