Marcus Tavernier News: Five shots and six crosses in 0-0
Tavernier registered five shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.
Tavernier was unable to score or provide an assist, despite his five shots and six crosses. He has started each of the last two games despite a spell out. He has scored five goals and provided four assists. One of the goals and two of the assists came in the three starts he had made in the Premier League before this. Five shots was teh most he has taken in one game so far this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures3 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 293 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More