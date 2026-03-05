Marcus Tavernier News: Five shots and six crosses in 0-0

Tavernier registered five shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Tavernier was unable to score or provide an assist, despite his five shots and six crosses. He has started each of the last two games despite a spell out. He has scored five goals and provided four assists. One of the goals and two of the assists came in the three starts he had made in the Premier League before this. Five shots was teh most he has taken in one game so far this year.