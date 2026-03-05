Marcus Tavernier headshot

Marcus Tavernier News: Five shots and six crosses in 0-0

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Tavernier registered five shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Tavernier was unable to score or provide an assist, despite his five shots and six crosses. He has started each of the last two games despite a spell out. He has scored five goals and provided four assists. One of the goals and two of the assists came in the three starts he had made in the Premier League before this. Five shots was teh most he has taken in one game so far this year.

Marcus Tavernier
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Tavernier See More
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 28 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
7 days ago