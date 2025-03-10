Marcus Tavernier News: Goal in draw with Spurs

Tavernier scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 4th minute.

Tavernier was a live wire Sunday making a difference to the Bournemouth performance all over the pitch. He engaged in 12 duels, winning eight, was active in playmaking through crosses and long balls, and found the net with one of the two shots he placed on target. He had another attempt blocked, and was subbed after 81 minutes. From 21 appearances (15 starts) he has netted three and created five assists, this was his second goal in his last four EPL appearances.