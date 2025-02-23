Marcus Tavernier News: Good midfield contribution in loss

Tavernier registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Tavernier was in sharp form Saturday working down the Cherries attacking right flank. Along with placing a shot on target he executed six crosses (one accurate), three long balls (two accurate) and engaged in 17 duels (winning seven). He has delivered three assists and a goal from his previous six EPL matches.