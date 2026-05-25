Marcus Tavernier News: Scores goal in draw
Tavernier scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.
Tavernier delivered a solid display in Sunday's EPL finale, leading all players in the game with six chances created and firing a left-footed strike into the net in the 54th minute. It was his first goal since April 18 and his seventh of the season in league play, ranking him second on the team in scoring. Additionally, he provided four assists over 34 matches played. He benefited from a major role on set pieces and remained heavily involved in Bournemouth's attack in the final stages of the campaign.
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