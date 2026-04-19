Marcus Tavernier News: Scores opening goal
Tavernier scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.
Tavernier was heavily involved in attack throughout the contest, opening the scoring after half an hour to end a three-month wait for a goal, while also leading his side with three chances created. The midfielder made his sixth consecutive start, completing the full 90 minutes in four of those matches. Across that run, he has registered 19 shots and created 13 chances, along with one assist.
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