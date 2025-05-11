Marcus Tavernier News: Sends eight crosses

Tavernier generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Tavernier picked up his second consecutive and 18th start of the campaign and delivered an impressive effort by tying his second-highest total of the season with eight crosses in the match. This marked his second straight outing with at least one accurate cross, while he also accounted for a chance created for the first time in five outings.