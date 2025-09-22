Tavernier had a steady but unspectacular outing Sunday in a possession-heavy game that ultimately produced few clear chances. He placed no shots on target but had two attempts blocked, he was subbed after 75 minutes. Bournemouth dominated possession in the match but failed to convert dominance into offensive returns, Tavernier's contribution mirrored that: consistent effort, but low end-product. Looking ahead, his fantasy value looks more appealing in matches where the Cherries are expected to dominate territorially or against weaker defensive wings; those are the games where he's likelier to deliver goal or assist returns rather than just bonus from involvement.