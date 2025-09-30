Thuram had an eventful display, pacing his side in attempts and just missing the end product, and was instrumental in two of three goals, setting up Denzel Dumfries after bursting into the box and also starting the action that final score with a back-heel flick. He was spotted clutching his thigh on that occasion and was replaced shortly thereafter. He commented after the game: "I felt something, but I think it's small, nothing too serious," while the gaffer said he would take the tests Wednesday. Even if the early diagnosis is confirmed, he could be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's home game versus Cremonese due to the short turnaround. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito are the next men up in the Inter attack.