Marcus Thuram Injury: Called up for Juventus clash

Thuram (ankle) trained with the rest of the team Saturday and will make the trip to Turin, Sky Italy reported.

Thuram will be available despite practicing on the side for most of the week. However, he might not start as usual since he's not fully fit. Mehdi Taremi or Marko Arnautovic would get the nod in that case. He has assisted once and posted eight key passes, five shots (two on target) and two crosses (zero accurate) in the last five matches.