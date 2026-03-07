Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: In doubt for Milan contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Thuram "didn't train Saturday because he's under the weather. We hope he'll recover and that he'll be 100 for Sunday," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Thuram will attempt to make a quick recovery and start anyway, especially considering that Lautaro Martinez (calf) is on the mend. Ange-Yoan Bonny (calf) or Davide Frattesi would replace him in the XI if he weren't fit enough.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
47 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
282 days ago
Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6
SOC
Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
305 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
306 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
311 days ago