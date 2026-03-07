Marcus Thuram Injury: In doubt for Milan contest
Thuram "didn't train Saturday because he's under the weather. We hope he'll recover and that he'll be 100 for Sunday," coach Christian Chivu announced.
Thuram will attempt to make a quick recovery and start anyway, especially considering that Lautaro Martinez (calf) is on the mend. Ange-Yoan Bonny (calf) or Davide Frattesi would replace him in the XI if he weren't fit enough.
