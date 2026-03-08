Marcus Thuram Injury: Not an option
Thuram (illness) is out for Sunday's match against AC Milan.
Thuram was in doubt for Sunday and is not with his team, as the illness he was dealing with was too much to handle for the derby. He will likely be an option come their next match, unlikely to miss more than a week with an illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction48 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter283 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6306 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6307 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30312 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More