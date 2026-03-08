Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: Not an option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Thuram (illness) is out for Sunday's match against AC Milan.

Thuram was in doubt for Sunday and is not with his team, as the illness he was dealing with was too much to handle for the derby. He will likely be an option come their next match, unlikely to miss more than a week with an illness.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
