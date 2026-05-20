Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: Out versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Thuram has already left Italy to start preparing for the World Cup, Goal informed.

Thuram recently dealt with a minor thigh problem and has been allowed to reach the French setup early to work on his conditioning, as he wasn't needed in the season finale, with Inter wrapping things up early. He closes a seesawing campaign with 15 goals, seven assists, 104 shots (35 on target) and 41 key passes in 38 appearances (30 starts), matching his previous numbers. Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will handle the attack against Bologna on Saturday.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
21 days ago
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
38 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
58 days ago
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
122 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
357 days ago