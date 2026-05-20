Marcus Thuram Injury: Out versus Bologna
Thuram has already left Italy to start preparing for the World Cup, Goal informed.
Thuram recently dealt with a minor thigh problem and has been allowed to reach the French setup early to work on his conditioning, as he wasn't needed in the season finale, with Inter wrapping things up early. He closes a seesawing campaign with 15 goals, seven assists, 104 shots (35 on target) and 41 key passes in 38 appearances (30 starts), matching his previous numbers. Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will handle the attack against Bologna on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics21 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics38 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List58 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction122 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter357 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More