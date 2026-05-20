Marcus Thuram Injury: Out versus Bologna

Thuram has already left Italy to start preparing for the World Cup, Goal informed.

Thuram recently dealt with a minor thigh problem and has been allowed to reach the French setup early to work on his conditioning, as he wasn't needed in the season finale, with Inter wrapping things up early. He closes a seesawing campaign with 15 goals, seven assists, 104 shots (35 on target) and 41 key passes in 38 appearances (30 starts), matching his previous numbers. Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny will handle the attack against Bologna on Saturday.