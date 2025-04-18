Marcus Thuram Injury: Picks up small injury

Thuram has been diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his left adductor after experiencing some discomfort and is day-to-day, Inter announced.

Thuram is set to miss Monday's match versus Bologna given the recency of the problem but shouldn't be sidelined for long. Marko Arnautovic, Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa are the next men up at the position, while Lautaro Martinez will continue carrying the frontline.