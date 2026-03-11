Marcus Thuram Injury: Returns to full training
Thuram (illness) rejoined his teammates in practice Wednesday and is set to be back against Atalanta, Sky Italy reported.
Thuram has shaken off the flu and a minor case of tonsillitis, which cost him the Milan clash. He'll have a few days to work on his conditioning and will likely start over either Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito if he's close to 100, as Lautaro Martinez (calf) is expected to stay on the shelf. He has taken at least one shot in his last seven outings, amassing 19 attempts (four accurate), scoring once and notching seven key passes and six crosses (two accurate) through that stretch.
