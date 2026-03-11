Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: Returns to full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thuram (illness) rejoined his teammates in practice Wednesday and is set to be back against Atalanta, Sky Italy reported.

Thuram has shaken off the flu and a minor case of tonsillitis, which cost him the Milan clash. He'll have a few days to work on his conditioning and will likely start over either Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito if he's close to 100, as Lautaro Martinez (calf) is expected to stay on the shelf. He has taken at least one shot in his last seven outings, amassing 19 attempts (four accurate), scoring once and notching seven key passes and six crosses (two accurate) through that stretch.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
51 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
286 days ago
Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6
SOC
Inter vs. Barcelona: Champions League Predictions, Picks & Odds for Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
309 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Inter vs. Barcelona on Tuesday, May 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
310 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
315 days ago