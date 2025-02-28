Marcus Thuram Injury: Will be back versus Napoli
Thuram (ankle) will return and might start versus Napoli, Corriere dello Sport relayed.
Thuram has been able to log multiple full practice sessions in a row after sitting out the previous matches and could be back in the XI over his backups. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five tilts, recording six shots (two on target), seven chances created and one cross (zero accurate).
