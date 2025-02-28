Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram Injury: Will be back versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Thuram (ankle) will return and might start versus Napoli, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Thuram has been able to log multiple full practice sessions in a row after sitting out the previous matches and could be back in the XI over his backups. He hasn't contributed to a goal in five tilts, recording six shots (two on target), seven chances created and one cross (zero accurate).

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now