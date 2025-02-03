Fantasy Soccer
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Creates five chances against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 2:18am

Thuram registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Thuram led his team in key passes and tallied a new season high in that respect, but his teammates didn't exploit his feeds. He has scored and assisted once in the last five games, adding seven shots (three on target), seven chances created and three crosses (zero accurate).

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
