Marcus Thuram News: Creates five chances against Milan
Thuram registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.
Thuram led his team in key passes and tallied a new season high in that respect, but his teammates didn't exploit his feeds. He has scored and assisted once in the last five games, adding seven shots (three on target), seven chances created and three crosses (zero accurate).
