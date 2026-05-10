Marcus Thuram News: Delivers one assist
Thuram assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lazio.
Thuram played a decisive role in Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio, providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez's opening goal while adding two key passes. The French forward was also replaced at the start of the second half by Ange-Yoan Bonny as part of a planned rotation, finishing with one goal and consistent pressing that kept the Lazio backline under pressure during his 45 minutes. Thuram has now scored 13 Serie A goals and delivered six assists across 29 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics10 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics27 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List47 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction111 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter346 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More