Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Delivers one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Thuram assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Lazio.

Thuram played a decisive role in Saturday's 3-0 win at Lazio, providing the assist for Lautaro Martinez's opening goal while adding two key passes. The French forward was also replaced at the start of the second half by Ange-Yoan Bonny as part of a planned rotation, finishing with one goal and consistent pressing that kept the Lazio backline under pressure during his 45 minutes. Thuram has now scored 13 Serie A goals and delivered six assists across 29 appearances this season.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
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