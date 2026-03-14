Marcus Thuram News: Fires five shots in Atalanta game
Thuram (illness) had five shots (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and three clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atalanta.
Thuram led the attack without Lautaro Martinez (calf) and paced his side in attempts but had poor aim and was brilliantly rejected by Marco Carnesecchi on his best effort, leaving a big chance on the table. He pushed his scoring slump to six outings. He has tallied one or more shots in eight appearances in a row, amassing 24 attempts (five on target) and logging seven chances created and six crosses (two accurate) during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his sixth consecutive display with at least one tackle, for a total of nine (three won).
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