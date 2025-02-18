Marcus Thuram News: Fires two shots against Juventus

Thuram (ankle) committed one foul and had two shots (zero on target) in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Thuram didn't seem 100 percent but was still subbed in as Inter were trailing and came close to scoring with a lovely volley in the stoppage time. He'll replace Mehdi Taremi in the XI if he is healthier for Saturday's home game versus Genoa. He has notched six shots (two on target), seven key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five displays, with no goal contributions.