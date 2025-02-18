Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Fires two shots against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Thuram (ankle) committed one foul and had two shots (zero on target) in 28 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Thuram didn't seem 100 percent but was still subbed in as Inter were trailing and came close to scoring with a lovely volley in the stoppage time. He'll replace Mehdi Taremi in the XI if he is healthier for Saturday's home game versus Genoa. He has notched six shots (two on target), seven key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five displays, with no goal contributions.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now