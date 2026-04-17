Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Nets in Cagliari contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Thuram scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-0 victory over Cagliari.

Thuram found the target for the third round in a row with an easy finish from the middle of the box. He improved 11 goals in Serie A play thanks to his recent binge. He has fired at least one shot in 12 straight appearances, accumulating 32 (nine on target), scoring five times, providing two assists and adding 11 key passes and 10 crosses (three accurate) over that span.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
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