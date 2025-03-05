Marcus Thuram News: Nets opener in win

Thuram scored the opening goal on one shot (one on target) in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Feyenoord.

Thuram scored a beautiful goal on his only shot of the game in the first half of Wednesday's Champions League match. It was his second of the European tournament and brings his season total to 15. The 27-year-old earned his team a penalty late in the second half, which was taken and not converted by Piotr Zielinski. It's been a quiet stretch for the forward, with only one goal in his last nine, but this game was a step in the right direction.