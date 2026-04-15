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Marcus Thuram News: Scores brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 4:27am

Thuram scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Como.

Thuram continued his recent surge in form with a brace, bringing his goal contributions over the last two games to five, made up of three goals and two assists. That follows a prior run of seven games without a contribution. The forward has now reached 10 league goals from 20 starts this season.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
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