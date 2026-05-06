Marcus Thuram News: Scores in five straight
Thuram scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Parma.
Thuram continued his impressive run of form, scoring for the fifth straight game and netting his sixth goal during that stretch, already surpassing the five goals in the league he had managed before this run began.The forward has been highly efficient, with those six goals coming from just 14 shots, including seven on target.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo and Uzbekistan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics6 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics23 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List43 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction107 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS UCL Final Picks for PSG vs. Inter342 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Thuram See More