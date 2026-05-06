Marcus Thuram News: Scores in five straight

Thuram scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Parma.

Thuram continued his impressive run of form, scoring for the fifth straight game and netting his sixth goal during that stretch, already surpassing the five goals in the league he had managed before this run began.The forward has been highly efficient, with those six goals coming from just 14 shots, including seven on target.