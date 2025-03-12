Marcus Thuram News: Scores versus Feyenoord

Thuram scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Feyenoord.

Thuram broke the deadlock by brilliantly bending it home and could have had a second later on, but he rocked the crossbar after waltzing through defenders. He's regaining steam after a slump and an ankle injury. He has hit the net twice and logged eight shots (two on target), three chances created and two tackles (one won) in the last four fixtures.