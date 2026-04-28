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Marcus Thuram News: Scoring run continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Thuram scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Thuram opened the scoring to extend his impressive run to four consecutive games on the scoresheet, contributing to half of his team's goals during that stretch with five goals from 11 shots and two assists from four chances created.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
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