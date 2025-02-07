Marcus Thuram News: Silent in Fiorentina match
Thuram won two of two tackles and had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 loss to Fiorentina.
Thuram turned in another pretty quiet display, as has been the case in three of the last five matches. He has failed to score, assisted once and posted six shots (one on target), eight key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) during the ongoing subpar stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now