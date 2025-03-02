Marcus Thuram News: Silent versus napoli

Thuram (ankle) drew one foul and registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Thuram got the call but didn't seem 100 percent and didn't have the usual burst, plus Inter retreated after scoring, and he was pulled relatively early. He'll look to round fully into shape in the coming matches. He has tallied six shots (one on target), seven chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in his last five outings, with no goal contributions.