Marcus Thuram News: Sneaky assist at Munich

Thuram assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

For the Inter-Bayern quarterfinal's first leg, Thuram's best contribution was a back pass off a cross into the penalty box. The back pass found its way to Lautaro Martinez, who scored Inter's first goal. Thuram is in great form for European football, with two goals and one assist across his last three Champions League appearances.