Marcus Thuram News: Strikes in Parma match

Thuram scored one goal to go with four shots (one on target) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Thuram was the runner-up in shots on his side and hit the net by lofting it over the goalie with a scuffed shot on a quick counter. He hadn't scored in nine Serie A matches, while he produced in the Champions League. He has found the target thrice in the last six contests, posting 15 shots (three on target), nine key passes and two tackles (two won).