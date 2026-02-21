Marcus Thuram News: Takes four shots in Lecce tilt
Thuram generated four shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created and drew one foul in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Lecce.
Thuram was the go-to guy offensively up front without Lautaro Martinez (calf), posting his highest number of shots in two months, but he couldn't punch one in. He has fired one or more shots in five straight matches, piling up 12 attempts (four on target), scoring once and adding five key passes and six crosses (two accurate) in that stretch.
