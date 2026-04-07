Marcus Thuram News: Three goal contributions

Thuram scored one goal and assisted twice from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 5-2 victory against Roma.

Thuram would add the fourth goal of Sunday's match for Inter, as the forward found the back of the net in the 55th minute. However, the forward didn't stop there, as he also added an assist in the second minute and another in the 52nd minute, finding Lisandro Martinez both times. Thuram is now up to eight goals and five assists in 24 appearances (19 starts) this campaign.