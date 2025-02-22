Maren Haile-Selassie Injury: Not available for Columbus

Haile-Selassie (Lower Body) is out for Saturday's season opener against Columbus, according to the MLS injury report.

Haile-Selassie is managing a lower-body injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He was training indoors on Friday, indicating that additional recovery time is needed. His absence is not expected to impact the starting XI, as he was expected to be a quality bench option in the frontline this season.