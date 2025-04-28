Maren Haile-Selassie News: Assists off bench in loss

Haile-Selassie assisted on a goal in 45 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Nashville.

Haile-Selassie came off the bench to notch his first goal contribution of the season. He has yet to make a start in 2025, but he can make an impact on the attacking end anytime he's on the field. If he continues to make a mark, he could see his first start of the season in Chicago's upcoming two-game home stand, starting with Orlando City on Saturday.