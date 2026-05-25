Maren Haile-Selassie headshot

Maren Haile-Selassie News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Haile-Selassie assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Toronto FC.

Haile-Selassie assisted the opening goal of Saturday's match as he set up Robin Lod's strike in the 22nd minute. It marked his fifth goal contribution of the season, all of which have come in the last eight matches. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.

Maren Haile-Selassie
Chicago Fire
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