Maren Haile-Selassie headshot

Maren Haile-Selassie News: Finds assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Haile-Selassie assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Haile-Selassie would find an assist Sunday as Chicago got the win, linking up with Dje D'Avilla in the 14th minute. This continues a recent trend of assists for the attacker, as it is his third in five games. He is now up to three goals and four assists in 18 appearances this season.

Maren Haile-Selassie
Chicago Fire
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