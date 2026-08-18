Maren Haile-Selassie News: Finds assist
Haile-Selassie assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Portland Timbers.
Haile-Selassie would find an assist Sunday as Chicago got the win, linking up with Dje D'Avilla in the 14th minute. This continues a recent trend of assists for the attacker, as it is his third in five games. He is now up to three goals and four assists in 18 appearances this season.
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