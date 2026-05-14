Maren Haile-Selassie News: Nets on Wednesday as substitute

Haile-Selassie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 win over D.C. United.

Haile-Selassie came on in the 63rd minute and capitalized on the keeper's parry of Philip Zinckernagel's powerful free kick in the 87th minute, skillfully netting the ball. Haile-Selassie has now contributed three goals across the last four games.