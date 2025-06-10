Menu
Maren Haile-Selassie headshot

Maren Haile-Selassie News: Scores, assists in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Haile-Selassie scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 7-1 win against D.C. United.

Haile-Selassie joined the scoring party Saturday, recording his first of the season while also assisting. He has dropped in favorite under new coach Gregg Berhalter, starting only once in 12 appearances this campaign, having been a regular starter in 2024.

Maren Haile-Selassie
Chicago Fire
