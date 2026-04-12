Maren Haile-Selassie News: Scores game winner

Haile-Selassie scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Haile-Selassie was the lone goal scorer in Saturday's win, scoring early in the 13th minute and holding the lead the rest of the match. This does mark his first goal of the season, coming after eight shots. He hopes this leaves him in a starting role moving forward, with five starts in seven appearances.