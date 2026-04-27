Maren Haile-Selassie News: Two goal contributions in win
Haile-Selassie scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Haile-Selassie suppled a second-half goal and assist Saturday to help Chicago Fire ease past Sporting Kansas City in a 5-0 home victory. The attacker added one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Haile-Selassie has scored twice from eight shots (three on goal).
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