Maren Haile-Selassie News: Two goal contributions in win

Haile-Selassie scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 5-0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Haile-Selassie suppled a second-half goal and assist Saturday to help Chicago Fire ease past Sporting Kansas City in a 5-0 home victory. The attacker added one clearance to the clean sheet effort across his 90-minute shift. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Haile-Selassie has scored twice from eight shots (three on goal).