Mariano News: Excels off the bench

Mariano scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Mariano was clearly the man of the match, making an outsized impact in just 33 minutes after replacing Aitor Manas up front. He contributed to all three goals scored, finding the net himself and assisting twice, for his first league goal with Alaves. The forward may get the nod to start next time out, though he will likely become a bench option again once Lucas Boye returns to full fitness.